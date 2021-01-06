$350K Raised

ENTERCOM/NEW YORK partnered with WHYHUNGER, a leader in the movement to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world, to raise a record-breaking $358,250 as a part of the 35th annual HUNGERTHON campaign. ENTERCOM/NEW YORK stations’ contributions during a one-day live broadcast event helped campaign totals reach over $1 million for the fifth consecutive year.



ENTERCOM/NEW YORK VP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO commented, "This year has presented all of us with unprecedented adversity and forced us to reflect on what’s important. Like we’ve proven time and time again, our ability to support one another in times of struggle is one of our greatest attributes as NEW YORKERS, and we are proud of our colleagues and listeners for coming together for our neighbors in need. As we’ve done since its launch, we are once again honored to support WHYHUNGER’s annual HUNGERTHON and the selfless mission to end hunger."

WHYHUNGER Exec. Dir. NOREEN SPRINGSTEAD added, "This year’s unprecedented and compounding forces of the COVID-19 pandemic, record unemployment, and alarming rates of food insecurity have been devastating for too many Americans. In this pivotal time, it is humbling to see such an outpouring of support during this year’s HUNGERTHON campaign. With thousands of people stepping up to give what they can, despite their challenges, it is so encouraging to see Americans prioritize the basic human right to nutritious food for all."

As part of the multifaceted campaign, which ran through DECEMBER 31, ENTERCOM participated in a live “HUNGERTHON DAY” on NOVEMBER 24. The all-day broadcast event aired on Sports WFAN, News WCBS-A and Country WNSH (COUNTRY 94.7), as well as their respective digital platforms on RADIO.COM. News WINS-A, Classic Hits WCBS, Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3) and Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK provided promotional support both on-air and via social media.

