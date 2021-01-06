Halverson

Former ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE interim PD, MD and afternoon host ALEK HALVERSON joins iHEARTMEDIA Country KASE/AUSTIN for afternoons, succeeding former PD ANTHONY “ANT MAN” ALLEN in that daypart.

Prior to joining KKWF in 2019, HALVERSON was APD/MD/afternoon host at RADIO FM MEDIA Adult Top 40 KLTA/FARGO, ND, and previously hosted nights at Country KBVB (BOB FM)/FARGO. He added intereim PD duties at KKWF after DREW BLAND departed for a job at MONUMENT RECORDS in APRIL 2020.

After his former job was eliminated in a round of ENTERCOM layoffs (NET NEWS 9/10/20), HALVERSON created the “UNEMPLOYMENT CHARITY POOL,” inviting friends and industry colleagues to guess the date when he’ll land his next job (NET NEWS 9/21/20). A $5 donation netted one guess, with all proceeds to be donated to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

Congratulate him on the new gig here.

« see more Net News