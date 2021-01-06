Jackie Post

DANIEL GLASS, Founder and President of GLASSNOTE, and CHRIS SCULLY, General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of GLASSNOTE, announced WEDNESDAY (1/5) the formation of CONNECTION MUSIC PUBLISHING and have appointed industry-veteran JACKIE POST as Head of Publishing.

POST has a long history of music publishing experience, most recently at KOBALT where she was first involved in client relations for its roster and then in business development seeking catalog acquisition and administration opportunities. She also held positions at BMG MUSIC PUBLISHING and SONY/ATV where she worked in the business affairs departments handling contract administration for its US rosters.

GLASSNOTE's 14 Year history includes a roster of artists like MUMFORD & SONS, PHOENIX, CHVRCHES and JADE BIRD. According to a statement released, artists and their vision will come first at CONNECTION MUSIC PUBLISHING.

DANIEL GLASS said, "We are excited to build a high quality publishing company that will be a nurturing home for songwriters. With JACKIE’s experience, relationships and respect for songwriters, our writers will get the personalized and focused attention that is so crucial to their craft.”

POST added, "I am so excited to join DANIEL and CHRIS on this publishing venture. They have a great energy and passion for success. I am looking forward to an amazing future with them!"

