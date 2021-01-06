New format for WMMI

LATITUDE MEDIA flipped News/Talk WMMI-A-W222CP/MOUNT PLEASANT, MI to Classic Country as BUCK 92.3 on MONDAY, JANUARY 4th. The station’s slogan is “Where Country legends live.” Local newspaper the MORNING SUN reports that the programming “features Classic Country music, mostly from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, as well as some songs from the early 2000s.”

The company teased the move in a DECEMBER 31st FACEBOOK post, which read, “After 116 or so years as 92.3 and AM 830, WMMI radio in MT. PLEASANT will cease operation as a News/Talk format. It's been here for a purpose, and now as we enter 2021, a new format will take its place!”

"We thought people in ISABELLA COUNTY wanted Country music," owner BOB PETERS told the MORNING SUN. "We knew we wanted to make a change and we took the old format, washed it clean, and started fresh."

