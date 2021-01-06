Hudson

JIM REESE, the radio personality, newsman, and station owner best known under the air name GRANT HUDSON and for his years as one of the colorful "20/20 News" anchors at CKLW-A/WINDSOR-DETROIT, died DECEMBER 16th after a battle with cancer at 76, according to a report from ART VUOLO.

Among his on-air stops were WVAM-A/ALTOONA, CKLW-F/WINDSOR, WWJ-A/DETROIT, the CBC, WNBC-A/NEW YORK, CBS RADIO, WFLA-A/TAMPA, WSRQ-A/SARASOTA, WLYV/FORT WAYNE, and WWPR-A/BRADENTON, FL, which he also owned, with partner RONALD CAMERON, at one point (as WJRB). He also managed WNOE/NEW ORLEANS.

VUOLO has a memorial video available on YOUTUBE; see it below or by clicking here:

