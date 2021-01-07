BOB LAWRENCE announced WEDNESDAY (1/5) his retirement from REVENUE DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES after 54 years in the broadcasting industry. LAWRENCE has served as on-air talent, PD and GM, but is probably best known for his 14 years of duty at THE RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAu (RAB) and his past six years at REVENUE DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES.

LAWRENCE’s career started in EMPORIA, KS as an on-air personality. He continually grew his skill sets, rising to positions of PD and then GM, with stops in KANSAS, LOUISIANA, TEXAS, and nationally on the ABC RADIO NETWORK. He then was recruited by TM CENTURY in DALLAS, where his sales skills and ability to create long-term relationships caught the attention of the RAB in 2000. He remained there until rejoining his former RAB colleague MARK LEVY at REVENUE DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES as Director of Sales in 2014.

LEVY, President of RDR said, “I have had the great privilege of working with BOB LAWRENCE for 13 years, first at the RAB and then with RDR. During that time, he amazed me with his energy and the respect so many people in the industry had and continue to have for him. But even more than that, he never stopped learning, and he never was anything but nice to people. I know that last part is often brushed over, but it is truly something that made BOB stand out from so many others in this business. He’s been a cheerleader, a sounding board and a sage for so many people…the industry is certainly going to miss him!”.

LAWRENCE added, “Many thanks to MARK and HOLLY LEVY and their RDR team, the many other people I’ve worked with, and the friends gained along the way.”

