25 Down, 25 To Go

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK (91.9 INDEPENDENT LOUISVILLE) is set to celebrate 25 year THIS FRIDAY (1/8). The Triple A station signed on as THE NEW 92 in 1996. It was founded in 1954 at the LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY as an all-Classical companion to News 89.3 WFPL.

The station stated, “We've been listener-supported since the beginning, and members will make sure we're here for another 25 years! We are absolutely amazed to say that more than 1,000 current LPM members have donated nearly every single year since that day back in 1996.”

The station is kicking off the anniversary year with a throwback THURSDAY TOMORROW (/7). Visit the WFPK Facebook and Instagram pages to learn more.

