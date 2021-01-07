New Alternative & Rock Emails For 2021

ALL ACCESS has launched two new format email products: TODAY’S ALTERNATIVE -- EVERY OTHER DAILY and TODAY’S ROCK -- EVERY OTHER DAILY. The new Alternative & Rock emails will be delivered to our subscribers in each format every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY each week replacing our TUESDAY Alternative & Rock eWeekly.

Here is what you will see Every Other Daily from Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER and Rock Editor KEN ANTHONY.

Alternative & Rock Monday Music Meeting

Alt/Rock Talk - ALEXANDER & ANTHONY highlight format chart debuts, the latest Cool New Music with links to Blasts, music news, format Net News, ratings highlights, and more!

Hot Picks - Most Picked Songs Of The Week

MEDIABASE Exclusive Chart Analysis by ANTHONY ACAMPORA

MEDIABASE Published Chart

MEDIABASE Chartbound - Top 5 Songs with increased spins below Top 40 on the chart.

Rate The Music

Ratings Scorecard by format



Wednesday Alternative & Rock Add Board Recap

Alt/Rock Talk - ALEXANDER & ANTHONY highlight the Top 5 Most Added songs in each format, the latest Cool New Music with links to Blasts, music news, format Net News, and more!

MEDIABASE Top Adds

MEDIABASE Building Chart

MEDIABASE Taking Off

10 Questions

New Videos this week



New Music Friday/Alternative & Rock eWeekly Recap

Alt/Rock Talk - ALEXANDER & ANTHONY highlight all the Cool New Music Of The Week with links to Blasts, Greatest Gainers, music news, format Net News, On The Beach list, and more!

Cool New Music Of The Week

New Music Friday - New Albums Out Today

MEDIABASE Spincrease

Programmer Of The Week

Net News for the week

Artist Info

Industry Snaps

Future Releases - Impacting Next Week!

The first edition was delivered YESTERDAY (1/6). To subscribe to the all-new Alternative and Rock Every Other Daily click here to update your ALL ACCESS account.

If you didn't receive Today's Alternative -- Every Other Daily, contact SHAWN ALEXANDER at salexander@allaccess.com.

If you didn't receive Today's Rock -- Every Other Daily, contact KEN ANTHONY at kanthony@allaccess.com.

