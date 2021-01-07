-
January 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has launched two new format email products: TODAY’S ALTERNATIVE -- EVERY OTHER DAILY and TODAY’S ROCK -- EVERY OTHER DAILY. The new Alternative & Rock emails will be delivered to our subscribers in each format every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY each week replacing our TUESDAY Alternative & Rock eWeekly.
Here is what you will see Every Other Daily from Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER and Rock Editor KEN ANTHONY.
Alternative & Rock Monday Music Meeting
- Alt/Rock Talk - ALEXANDER & ANTHONY highlight format chart debuts, the latest Cool New Music with links to Blasts, music news, format Net News, ratings highlights, and more!
- Hot Picks - Most Picked Songs Of The Week
- MEDIABASE Exclusive Chart Analysis by ANTHONY ACAMPORA
- MEDIABASE Published Chart
- MEDIABASE Chartbound - Top 5 Songs with increased spins below Top 40 on the chart.
- Rate The Music
- Ratings Scorecard by format
Wednesday Alternative & Rock Add Board Recap
- Alt/Rock Talk - ALEXANDER & ANTHONY highlight the Top 5 Most Added songs in each format, the latest Cool New Music with links to Blasts, music news, format Net News, and more!
- MEDIABASE Top Adds
- MEDIABASE Building Chart
- MEDIABASE Taking Off
- 10 Questions
- New Videos this week
New Music Friday/Alternative & Rock eWeekly Recap
- Alt/Rock Talk - ALEXANDER & ANTHONY highlight all the Cool New Music Of The Week with links to Blasts, Greatest Gainers, music news, format Net News, On The Beach list, and more!
- Cool New Music Of The Week
- New Music Friday - New Albums Out Today
- MEDIABASE Spincrease
- Programmer Of The Week
- Net News for the week
- Artist Info
- Industry Snaps
- Future Releases - Impacting Next Week!
The first edition was delivered YESTERDAY (1/6). To subscribe to the all-new Alternative and Rock Every Other Daily click here to update your ALL ACCESS account.
If you didn't receive Today's Alternative -- Every Other Daily, contact SHAWN ALEXANDER at salexander@allaccess.com.
If you didn't receive Today's Rock -- Every Other Daily, contact KEN ANTHONY at kanthony@allaccess.com.