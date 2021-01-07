David Bowie (Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

BOY GEORGE, BILLY CORGAN, DURAN DURAN, JOE ELLIOTT, PERRY FARRELL, PETER FRAMPTON, ADAM LAMBERT, TRENT REZNOR, GAVIN ROSSDALE and others are set to participate in a gala, 24-hour global "BOWIE CELEBRATION: JUST FOR ONE DAY," on JANUARY 8th at 6p (PT), when it will be live streamed on broadcast partner HYFI.

The streaming site features high-quality 4K and HDR on-demand concert programming and virtual live entertainmnet via its HYFI app.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at HYFI.com/Bowie, along with options for VIP experiences, and exclusive merch. "A BOWIE Celebration" will donate $2 per ticket to the SAVE THE CHILDREN organization, the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN featuring many of the very artists who will be featured on JANUARY 8th

Produced by BOWIE’s longest-standing band member MIKE GARSON, in partnership with STACEY SHER and KERRY BROWN together with ROLLING LIVE STUDIOS, the stream will bring together many artists who worked with BOWIE, or were influenced by his work, for a celebration on what would have been his 74th birthday and weekend of the fifth anniversary of his passing.

