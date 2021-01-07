3Stage Media

Thirty-year media executive MARK RICHARDS is co-founding a new venture, 3STAGE MEDIA, with former CITADEL BROADCASTING Pres./CEO FARID SULEMAN. Music executive SCOTT BORCHETTA, Pres./CEO of BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP will serve as an advisor to the board of the new company.



3STAGE MEDIA is a boutique media firm designed to help clients in the finance, real estate, legal and health care sectors reach qualified customers with innovative broadcast and digital campaigns, as well as unique celebrity VIP experiences.



Said RICHARDS, “What we’ve learned over the years is that these sectors have limited options in reaching the right consumer, and we’re here to change that. We are creating a phenomenal growth model by pairing our clients with the most talented media team ever assembled. We'll also help them integrate our world-class broadcast content with customized digital marketing plans.”



RICHARDS spent much of his career developing media brands and award-winning teams with CITADEL BROADCASTING, DISNEY, ABC RADIO, VIACOM and CBS RADIO.



In addition to his role at CITADEL, SULEMAN's media leadership experience also includes 16 years as President/CEO of INFINITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION. He is currently the Managing Partner of LOXODONTA VENTURES, a privately held investment company.



Commented SULEMAN, who will also serve on the Board for 3STAGE, “I have known MARK for many years. He is one of the brightest and most accomplished media executives I know, and I am delighted to be backing him in this new venture. We have a very efficient way to help clients reach customers and close the gap between topic experts and the general public.”



Added BORCHETTA, “MARK and FARID are building a truly unique company that combines valuable and actionable information with great entertainment. I’m excited to help them develop a game-changing formula for reaching consumers in a multitude of ways.”

