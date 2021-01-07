Flip

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WWCK-A-W297CG/FLINT, MI has flipped to Classic Hits as K107.3. The flip oiccurred at midnight on NEW YEAR'S DAY with STEVIE WONDER's "I Wish." The station will also air MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY basketball.

PD JERRY NOBLE said, "There are so many great artists that other stations had left behind, we felt it was an opportunity for us to bring back the songs Flint can sing along with and enjoy all day at work. Everything from the BEE GEES, BILLY JOEL, FLEETWOOD MAC, EARTH WIND & FIRE, and BOB SEGER, to MICHAEL JACKSON, BON JOVI, PRINCE, & MADONNA, and more, all on your radio, office computer, phone, or smart speaker."

Regional VP/Market Manager CHRIS MONK added, “Classic Hits is one of the most popular radio formats in AMERICA… and when you listen, you’ll see why. Advertisers will love the audience this station delivers.”

« see more Net News