URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA has named SHARI’ NYCOLE co-host for the Inspirational syndicated WILLIE MOORE JR. SHOW. Part of her duties will include hosting “TOP 3 WITH SHARI."

She replaces KRYSTAL LEE who recently left to take over middays at URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA (NET NEWS 12/30/20).

REACH MEDIA said, “SHARI’ NYCOLE is a consummate media pro in that she has had various stints that have led her to this opportunity. Her previous correspondence work at a variety of red-carpet events include the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, THE TRUMPET AWARDS, ESSENCE FESTIVALS, THE MCDONALDS 365 BLACK AWARDS, THE TRIUMPH AWARDS, and THE STELLAR AWARDS."

Most recently NYCOLE was Exec. Producer & Co-Editor of the FOX SOUL documentary “THE MAKING OF A WOMAN” and she launched a podcast --"JUST A THOUGHT W/SHARÍ NYCOLE."

She will continue to host a weekend show on JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES, LLC Gospel WJBR HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.7FM)/PHILADELPHIA. The program is called “THE GRAY AREA" and airs on SUNDAY evening.”

