PODTRAC has released its DECEMBER 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts, with iHEARTRADIO again topping the publisher chart and holding at number one and NPR and the NEW YORK TIMES' THE DAILY remaining atop the podcast chart.

All of the top 20 publishers showed audience decreases from NOVEMBER, but two (NBC NEWS and BARSTOOL SPORTS) showed growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were down 13% from NOVEMBER; Global Unique Streams & Downloads fell 7% for the top 10 from NOVEMBER but have grown 28% year-to-year. Meanwhile, the top 4 podcasts remained in place, with iHEARTRADIO's THE BREAKFAST CLUP leaping from 25th place into the top 20.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 525 active shows) NPR (#2, 48 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) WONDERY (#4, 105 shows) PRX (#6, 93 shows) ESPN/ABC (#5, 101 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#7, 51 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#9, 118 shows) NBC NEWS (#10, 27 shows) CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE (#8, 110 shows) KAST MEDIA (#12, 51 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#15, 57 shows) DAILY WIRE (#11, 5 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 43 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#13, 2 shows) TED (#16, 14 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#18, 36 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#17, 24 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#19, 48 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA (#20, 1 show)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (4) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) DATELINE NBC (7) CALL HER DADDY (9) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (5) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (12) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (8) PARDON MY TAKE (11) THE BREAKFAST CLUB (25) RADIOLAB (13) FRESH AIR (14) PLANET MONEY (16) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (17) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (15) NPR POLITICS (10) HIDDEN BRAIN (18) TED TALKS DAILY (26)

