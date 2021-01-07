Ozier

The Executive Committee of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has named JOHN OZIER as its new National Chair. OZIER currently serves as RESERVOIR MEDIA MANAGEMENT EVP/Creative, and has been Pres. of the AIMP NASHVILLE chapter since 2015. He succeeds TERI NELSON-CARPENTER, who remains Pres. of the LOS ANGELES chapter. AIMP National Chairs are selected from the three chapter presidents by the Executive Committee, and serve a two-year term.

“TERI did a fabulous job, especially this past year leading us through some of the biggest changes that our industry – and the world – have seen in a hundred years,” said OZIER. “I am so glad she will continue to serve on our Executive Board as the LOS ANGELES chapter Pres., and I look forward to working with her and our NEW YORK chapter Pres. MICHAEL LAU, as together we navigate this new terrain.”

The organization will continue to host its events as webinars in the coming months, starting on TUESDAY, JANUARY 12th, with “AIMP & IMPF present: The State Of The Music Publishing Industry Post-COVID. How Are We Going To Do In 2021?” Moderated by CREATIVE INDUSTRIES NEWSLETTER editor EMMANUEL LEGRAND, panelists include BUDDE MUSIC PUBLISHING COO ENDER ATIS, ROUND HILL MUSIC PUBLISHING CTO LAU, SONA co-founder MICHELLE LEWIS and MUSIC ASSET MANAGEMENT founder/CEO MARY JO MENNELLA. Find more information and register here.

The organization's regular THURSDAY panels will begin on JANUARY 14th, with "Being Creative In A Pandemic: How It Has Affected Songwriters, Publishers and Labels." Speakers include songwriter/producer BART BUTLER, COMBUSTION MUSIC VP CHRIS VAN BELKOM, and BIG MACHINE MUSIC songwriter LAURA VELTZ.

Additionally, AIMP will host an online version of its GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT from MONDAY, JUNE 7th through WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th. Find more details here.

