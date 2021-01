MY New Home In Tucson

iHEARTMEDIA's TUCSON station realignments were finalized yesterday morning (1/6) following THE BULL's Country debut on the 92.9 frequency at 9:29a (NET NEWS 1/6). A short time later, Hot AC re-emerged up the dial as KMIY (MY97.1), moving to the 97.1 frequency.

The all-star lineup on KMIY features VALENTINE IN THE MORNING, “ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST” in middays, TOBY KNAPP (imported in from sister WASH-F/WASHINGTON DC) for afternoons and “ON WITH MARIO LOPEZ” set for nights.

« see more Net News