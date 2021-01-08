Guidance

In advance of its scheduled FEBRUARY 2nd release of fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, SIRIUSXM reported THURSDAY (1/7) that it beat its subscriber count guidance for 2020, adding 909,000 net self-pay subscribers to finish the year at about 30.9 million self-pay subscribers. The company also said that it now expects to meet or exceed its latest 2020 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance.

As for 2021, SIRIUSXM has issued guidance of about 800,000 self-pay net subscriber additions, $8.35 billion in total revenue, adjusted EBITDA of $2.575 billion, and about $1.6 billion in free cash flow.

Not all the news was positive, as the company also disclosed that it expects to have to take a non-cash impairment charge of about $1 billion related to PANDORA, blamed on the service's royalty cost structure.

New CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "I'm pleased to have assumed the role as SIRIUSXM's CEO this month and even more pleased with the results we posted for 2020, which provide us strong momentum as we chart the course for the year ahead. These results highlight the resiliency of our business and the loyalty of our customer base even amid the unprecedented challenges of the past year. Most of all, I'm proud of our dedicated employees for navigating the challenges of remote work, staying healthy, and taking care of their families while never losing sight of our business goals.

"Last year, we made a number of strategic moves that position SIRIUSXM for its next phase of growth," she continued. "We completed our acquisitions of STITCHER and SIMPLECAST and our investment in SOUNDCLOUD, debuted exclusive content across SIRIUSXM and PANDORA from MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT and others, and extended agreements with GENERAL MOTORS, BMW and KIA. As we announced in DECEMBER, I'm thrilled that HOWARD STERN extended his live broadcast agreement with SIRIUSXM for the next five years and for his archives well beyond that.

"By continuing our focus on premium content, enhancing our in-car product with 360L, and expanding our reach to more people at home and on-the-go with both subscription and advertising products, I am confident that SIRIUSXM has a long runway of growth ahead of us in 2021 and beyond."

« see more Net News