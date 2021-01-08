Towfighi

ESTRELLA MEDIA has promoted SVP ARYA TOWFIGHI to EVP/General Counsel. TOWFIGHI joined the company in NOVEMBER 2019 after 13 years at UNIVISION and is adding oversight of human resources, communications, and business affairs to his duties.

“ARYA has proven to be an indispensable member of the senior leadership team during his time at ESTRELLA MEDIA, and we look forward to him taking on additional responsibilities in this expanded role,” said CEO PETER MARKHAM. “As ESTRELLA MEDIA continues its transformation as a digital and linear broadcast media company, we are happy to have ARYA providing his steady guidance and partnership.”

