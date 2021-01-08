The submission window for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s “56th ACM Awards” closes TODAY (1/8) at 7p (CT). ACM members can make their submissions here in the seven artist categories. Eligible members can also cast votes in the three radio categories: On-Air Personality of the Year, National On-Air Personality of the Year and Radio Station of the Year.

As previously reported, there will not be 2021 Industry Award recipients, as eligibility requirements were unable to be met due to the live entertainment shutdown caused by the pandemic. The "56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" will broadcast live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th at 7p (CT) on CBS-TV.

For further details on each category, please see the ACM Awards voting criteria here. This year's eligibility period is JANUARY 1st through DECEMBER 31st, 2020.

