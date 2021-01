DaBaby (Photo: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artist DABABY was arrested THURSDAY (1/7) in BEVERLY HILLS while shopping with three associates. TMZ reports that someone called the police from the MONCLER store on RODEO DRIVE reporting that DABABY and three friends were armed. Police reportedly found one weapon upon searching DABABY's vehicle.

TMZ has more.

