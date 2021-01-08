Now Waking Up Austin

YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO starts 2021 with a move from nights to mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT)/AUSTIN, TX.

iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA REGION PD/Top 40 Brand Coordinator DAN HUNT commented, "After dominating nights on 102.3 THE BEAT, it was an easy decision to move TINO COCHINO RADIO to mornings! Not only does it bring the vibe and sound we were looking for in AUSTIN with the amazing show chemistry, but these guys are complete rock stars when it comes to working for the station. 2021 is the year of TINO COCHINO in AUSTIN!"

TINO COCHINO added, "I’m appreciative that iHEARTMEDIA recognizes what we do and understands the engagement we can create with listeners. We can’t wait to prove ourselves yet again by dominating morning drive in the ATX."

For information on TINO COCHINO RADIO reach out to mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or scott@yeanetworks.com.

« see more Net News