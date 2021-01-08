Swap

iHEARTMEDIA, INC. has completed its swap of warrants for Class A of Class B common stock. The exchange increases the number of outstanding Class A shares from 65 million to 110 million and Class B shares from 7 million to 29 million, reducing the number of warrants from 75 million to 7 million.

The exchange follows FCC approval of the company's petition to allow foreign ownership of up to 100%.

