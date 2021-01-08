ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to radio veteran BRION O'BRION (BRION M. LASSITER Sr.) who has been recovering from spinal surgery in the FALL (NET NEWS 10/27/19). He is now facing his third spinal surgery in less than a year.

O'BRION told ALL ACCESS, "They operated on me in MARCH and OCTOBER of last year. Now they want to go in again.”



He posted on FACEBOOK, "Update on surgery. Can you help please? Dr. wants to do surgery at the end of JANUARY or the beginning of FEBRUARY, but I have to come up with 30% of deductible first. I’m in so much pain and I need this surgery ASAP!"

If you can assist, please click here.

