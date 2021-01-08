-
Grammy Museum Kicks Off Streaming Service, Collection:Live
GRAMMY MUSEUM® announces new streaming service COLLECTION:LIVE™ with new content every month, virtual exhbits, interviews and streams of GRAMMY® nominees. GRAMMY Museum At Home is made possible with generous support from the HOESTEREY FAMILY CHARITABLE FOUNDATION and BRIAN and ADRIA SHETH.
JANUARY's SATURDAY spotlight series features the VERVE LABEL GROUP interviews and/or performances:
1/9 – EZINMA
1/16 – MAX RICHTER
1/23 – MADISON CUNNINGHAM
1/30 – SHABAKA HUTCHINGS
Streamed programs available of 2021 GRAMMY Nominees:
INGRID ANDRESS
BURT BACHARACH & DANIEL TASHIAN
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
BLACK PUMAS
BRANDY CLARK
The Making of “Collide” Panel Discussion
LUKE DICK
GREGORY PORTER
HAIM
JAGGED LITTLE PILL ON BROADWAY
SARAH JAROSZ & JOHN LEVENTHAL
BETTYE LAVETTE with producer STEVE JORDAN
TIANA MAJOR9
ASHLEY MCBRYDE
PJ MORTON
PONCHO SANCHEZ
JP SAXE
SECRET SISTERS
STEEP CANYON RANGERS
TAME IMPALA
TOOTS & THE MAYTALS
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
LUCINDA WILLIAMS
DIGITAL EXHIBIT
1/8 – CHEAP TRICK: I Want You to Want Me
COLLECTION:LIVE is $2.99/month or $29.99 a year. Proceeds benefit the Museum's music education initiatives and help keep the Museum's mission alive while the physical location remains closed due to COVID-19.
Digital Museum: www.grammymuseum.org
COLLECTION:live: watch.grammymuseum.org