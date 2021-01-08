New Streaming Service

GRAMMY MUSEUM® announces new streaming service COLLECTION:LIVE™ with new content every month, virtual exhbits, interviews and streams of GRAMMY® nominees. GRAMMY Museum At Home is made possible with generous support from the HOESTEREY FAMILY CHARITABLE FOUNDATION and BRIAN and ADRIA SHETH.

JANUARY's SATURDAY spotlight series features the VERVE LABEL GROUP interviews and/or performances:

1/9 – EZINMA

1/16 – MAX RICHTER

1/23 – MADISON CUNNINGHAM

1/30 – SHABAKA HUTCHINGS

Streamed programs available of 2021 GRAMMY Nominees:

INGRID ANDRESS

BURT BACHARACH & DANIEL TASHIAN

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

BLACK PUMAS

BRANDY CLARK

The Making of “Collide” Panel Discussion

LUKE DICK

GREGORY PORTER

HAIM

JAGGED LITTLE PILL ON BROADWAY

SARAH JAROSZ & JOHN LEVENTHAL

BETTYE LAVETTE with producer STEVE JORDAN

TIANA MAJOR9

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

PJ MORTON

PONCHO SANCHEZ

JP SAXE

SECRET SISTERS

STEEP CANYON RANGERS

TAME IMPALA

TOOTS & THE MAYTALS

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

DIGITAL EXHIBIT

1/8 – CHEAP TRICK: I Want You to Want Me



COLLECTION:LIVE is $2.99/month or $29.99 a year. Proceeds benefit the Museum's music education initiatives and help keep the Museum's mission alive while the physical location remains closed due to COVID-19.

Digital Museum: www.grammymuseum.org

COLLECTION:live: watch.grammymuseum.org

