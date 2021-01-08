Fundraiser

The AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK cluster -- Sports KTXX-KTAE-A-K270CO (THE HORN), Country KOKE-F-K253AN, and Classic Hits KTXX-HD4-K287FG (105.3 THE BAT)/AUSTIN, TX -- raised more than $137,000 in their weeklong “Buy a Box” campaign for the CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK DECEMBER 26-31. The campaign was the second of its kind for the stations in 2020, following a similarly successful effort in APRIL.

The fundraising, which encouraged listeners to donate $30 for a 23-meal emergency food box for CENTRAL TEXAS' needy, included a simulcast of THE HORN's BUCKY GODBOLT and KOKE's BOB COLE on the morning of DECEMBER 26th. Former TEXAS LONGHORNS wide receiver QUAN COSBY and musician SAULPAUL were among the guests.

“It never fails, our listeners and partners come through every time," said OM ERIC RAINES. "We knew going into the holiday season this was going to be a big ask. Without hesitation they donated over $137,000. This equates to more than 4,500 emergency food boxes, over 128,000 pounds of food, and more than 105,000 meals. Without our listener and partner communities we couldn't make this happen. How do you properly thank those that give at a time like this? We are incredibly grateful.”

“We’re so grateful to the stations of the AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK and their listeners for coming together to raise over $137,000 to fight hunger,” said CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK Pres./CEO DERRICK CHUBBS. “This will help thousands of our neighbors in need as we move into the new year. The holidays may be over, but the need for food assistance is still extreme and this amazing donation total from the 'Buy a Box' campaign will help kick off 2021 on a very positive note.”

