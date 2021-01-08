Pullman

CUMULUS MEDIA WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE)/ATLANTA has tapped market veteran JASON PULLMAN to host middays, beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 11th. The new role is in addition to his afternoon slot at Country sister station KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS (NET NEWS 12/8/20). PULLMAN plans on flying back and forth between DALLAS and ATLANTA, according to a company spokesperson. The role reunites PULLMAN with his hometown of ATLANTA, where he also hosted mornings at iHEARTMEDIA WUBL (94.9 THE BULL) for a decade.

He succeeds COREY DILLON, who recently moved to mornings at LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Adult Hits KFBG (100.7 BIG FM)/SAN DIEGO (NET NEWS 12/14/20).

"JASON has a long-standing relationship with Country music fans and the community in ATLANTA, and I am very excited to have him join our team," said WKHX PD MIKE MOORE. "I have no doubt he will bring an incredible level of energy and entertainment to middays on NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE!"

"It's incredible to finally be back home," said PULLMAN. "Hosting middays on my hometown radio station, NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE, is yet another dream come true. I can't wait to see you at TRUIST PARK, AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE, or just shopping at PUBLIX."

