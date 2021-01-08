McVay

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is offering members a programming webinar presented by consultant MIKE MCVAY.

"Programming Principles that Win in Ratings & Revenue" will stream THURSDAY (1/14) at 2p (ET), and will discuss programming strategies and how smaller companies can compete against larger rivals.

MCVAY said, “I’m excited to spend time with thousands of local broadcasters as a partner of the IBA, sharing relevant and critical ‘best practices’ that will positively impact programmers and operators in the largest and smallest of markets.”

ILIAD MEDIA CEO and IBA Chairman DARRELL CALTON added, “As they say, membership has its privileges, and getting an opportunity to learn from MIKE’s experience and years of success is awesome. Being an IBA member is like an ‘all access’ pass to the biggest names in the industry, regardless of market size.”

Find out more about the IBA and its bi-monthly webinar series at www.iba.media.

