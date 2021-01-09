Le Batard, Skipper

DAN LE BATARD doesn't yet have a deal with a new platform for the radio and TV versions of "THE DAN LE BATARD WITH STUGOTZ," but the former MIAMI HERALD columnist and longtime ESPN radio and television host is partnering with his former ESPN boss, JOHN SKIPPER, to form a media company and continue the negotiations to bring the radio show and podcasts "LOCAL HOUR" (a/k/a "LOUR"), "THE BIG SUEY," "STUPODITY," "MYSTERY CRATE," and "SOUTH BEACH SESSIONS" to a new home, reports the HERALD's BARRY JACKSON.

LE BATARD's radio show has been distributed as an independent podcast since the last ESPN RADIO edition aired last MONDAY (1/4); SKIPPER, the former ESPN VP/Content who left the network to deal with substance addiction in 2017 and subsequently joined DAZN as Exec. Chairman in 2018, will continue his work with DAZN while getting the new venture off the ground and negotiating with radio and podcasting companies, according to SPORTS BUSINESS DAILY.

Meanwhile, LE BATARD announced the launch of a new website for the show, WORLDOFSUEY.COM, designed by the show's graphic artist ANGEL RESTO and including a revamped merchandise store, downloadable art by RESTO and LE BATARD's brother DAVID from the show's studio walls, and, still to come, bits from the show's archives (which LE BATARD retained upon leaving ESPN).

