Longtime SINCLAIR News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE host KIRBY WILBUR has announced his retirement, effective JANUARY 27th. WILBUR has been with KVI in two stints totaling 20 years, first as weeknight host in 1993 and promoted to mornings for 1995-2009, then again for afternoons in 2015 through now.

WILBUR said, “There is a point in everyone’s life when change comes. We’ve reached the decision to move to TEXAS. I cannot thank enough the management and staff at SINCLAIR for their support through the last five years. I have never worked for a finer company and will miss them all. I also cannot thank my listeners for all their support. I truly think of us as family, and the trust and faith they had in me is indeed awe-inspiring. God bless you all, and God bless AMERICA.”

PD RICK VAN CISE added, “More than a trusted friend on the radio, KIRBY is a teacher. We are all wiser for the way he knits together his deep knowledge of the day’s big events with American history; helping us to be better informed citizens, and better people.”

