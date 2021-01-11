Jessica and Clay Walker (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

SHOWDOG NASHVILLE artist CLAY WALKER and wife JESSICA welcomed their fifth child together (and WALKER’s seventh overall) on TUESDAY, JANUARY 5th in HOUSTON. CHRISTIAAN MICHAEL WALKER is the singer’s fourth son. The baby is named after his great-great-great grandfather, who emigrated to the U.S. from DENMARK in 1808.

"Baby CHRISTIAAN (Germanic spelling) MICHAEL WALKER and mama are doing great,” Walker told PEOPLE.com. “Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He's perfect in every way … He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him. I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan."

WALKER’s current single, “Need A Bar Sometimes,” is currently climbing the MEDIABASE chart.

