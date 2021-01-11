Virtual

By PERRY MICHAEL SIMON in LOS ANGELES: The CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) gets underway TODAY (1/11), but instead of its usual LAS VEGAS event, the show is being conducted in virtual form with a schedule of sessions running through THURSDAY (1/14).

MONDAY's highlight will be the keynote by VERIZON Chairman/CEO HANS VESTBERG, and among the press conferences on what is usually Media Day at the show will be the annual "Tech Trends to Watch" presentation by CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION VP/Research STEVE KOENIG and CTA Dir./Research LESLEY RORBAUGH, followed by a Q&A.

HISENSE, LG, BOSCH, SAMSUNG, PANASONIC, PHILIPS, SKYWORTH, CANON, MERCEDES-BENZ, TCL, KOHLER, MAGNA, INTEL/MOBILEYE, the INDY AUTONOMOUS CHALLENGE, OMRON, CATERPILLAR, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, and SONY are making presentations TODAY in lieu of in-person showcases.

Coming up on TUESDAY, CTA Pres./CEO GARY SHAPIRO and EVP KAREN CHUPKA, "along with special guests," will offer a formal opening presentation, followed by GENERAL MOTORS CEO MARY BARRA's keynote, iHEARTMEDIA's session will feature RYAN SEACREST interviewing BILLIE EILISH and DUA LIPA. On WEDNESDAY, JACOBS MEDIA's annual tour of CES for radio executives will go virtual, while on THURSDAY, the DIGITAL HOLLYWOOD track of sessions will include a panel on podcasting.

