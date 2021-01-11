(Top)-l-r Charlamagne, Angela Yee, Dj Envy & (Botttom)-l-r Big Boy, Jason Lee

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WHYN-HD2 (HIP HOP 97.3 THE BEAT)/SPRINGFIELD, MA (W247DL) has added PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated “THE BREAKFAST CLUB” for mornings, “BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD” for PM drive, and “HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED WITH JASON LEE” on SUNDAY mornings 8-10a (ET)

SVP/Programming KEVIN JOHNSON said, “It’s a new, fresh era for radio in SPRINGFIELD. I’m excited to serve Hip Hop and R&B fans in the PIONEER VALLEY with this incredible lineup and look forward to working with local business and community leaders."

