Matt Fogarty Takes New Male Voice Imaging Slot At KKBQ/Houston
Imaging/Voiceover pro MATT FOGARTY is the new male voice of COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ/HOUSTON.
FOGARTY commented, "I'm incredibly stoked to be voicing such an iconic brand in one of Country music's biggest markets."
For market availability, contact LISA MARBER-RICH, lisa@atlastalent.com or RICKY MEYER, ricky@atlastalent.com at ATLAS TALENT AGENCY at (212) 730-4500.
FOGARTY is managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP, hoss@hossmgmt.com at (646) 300-0037.