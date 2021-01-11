Matt Fogarty

Imaging/Voiceover pro MATT FOGARTY is the new male voice of COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ/HOUSTON.

FOGARTY commented, "I'm incredibly stoked to be voicing such an iconic brand in one of Country music's biggest markets."

For market availability, contact LISA MARBER-RICH, lisa@atlastalent.com or RICKY MEYER, ricky@atlastalent.com at ATLAS TALENT AGENCY at (212) 730-4500.

FOGARTY is managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP, hoss@hossmgmt.com at (646) 300-0037.

