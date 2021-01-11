McMann & Lewis Sport New EVP Stripes

ATLANTIC RECORDS President/Promotion ANDREA GANIS reached out with some excellent news for two of her strongest promotion execs: "It gives me great pleasure to announce the promotions of JOHN McMANN and JON LEWIS to their respective EVP titles … McMANN to EVP/Pop & Rhythmic Promotion and LEWIS to EVP/Pop Promotion.



"Outstanding promotion veterans with extraordinary knowledge of the formats, they are both exemplary executives and best of all, fabulous strategists. Unafraid to take risks, they continually work to crack the crazy code known as promotion. Year after year they have delivered our records at the pop and rhythmic formats—the most competitive charts imaginable, and done it with integrity, teamwork and style."

GANIS continued, "Both men have been hard at work at ATLANTIC for decades. JOHN McMANN for 20 years and JON LEWIS for 26 (at ELEKTRA for 10 of those). They are outstanding teammates, constantly complementing each other, and great role models for our staff -- I could not be prouder to be the bearer of such terrific news.



"Please join me in congratulating JOHN and JON on this well-deserved promotion."

McMANN added, "I love my ATLANTIC family and I'm grateful to JULIE GREENWALD, CRAIG KALLMAN and ANDREA GANIS for their belief and for their unparalleled leadership. It's an honor to work with all of our groundbreaking artists and to be part of best team in the business."

LEWIS noted, "Having began my career as an assistant here 25 years ago, it is such an honor to continue to live my dream at ATLANTIC RECORDS. I would like to thank JULIE, CRAIG, and ANDREA for their leadership and vision and for their belief in me."

