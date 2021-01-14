Webinar This Thursday

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio pros around the globe, entitled “5 Star Show Prep – How To Create Killer Content." This webinar is the eighth in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series featuring top radio consultants and takes place THURSDAY, JANUARY 14, 2021, at 10a (PST)/1pm (EST)/7p (CET).

This 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, P1 MEDIA GROUP partner KEN BENSON and will highlight special guest, UK-based FRANCIS CURRIE CONSULTING founder and international radio consultant FRANCIS CURRIE. CURRIE has over 25 years of successful programming experience and specializes in providing high quality programming and promotions support and counsel to radio stations in competitive markets around the world.

Recently, CURRIE led the programming team that re-launched national radio station VIRGIN RADIO UK with the CHRIS EVANS BREAKFAST SHOW. It was one of the most successful, and most talked-about, turnarounds in the radio world.



The webinar will cover topics including:

•5 steps to building better talk breaks

•KIDD’s 5 secrets to building a legacy

•Why music information is important



