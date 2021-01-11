Entries Open

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has opened entries for its 2021 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS for outstanding community service by local broadcasters. This year's winners will again be honored in a televised event to be aired next SUMMER.

Eight awards will be handed out in these categories:

Broadcast Ownership Group

Large/Major Market (TV DMAs 1-50, Radio Markets 1-50)

Medium Market (TV DMAs 51-100, Radio Markets 51-150)

Small Market (TV DMAs 101-210, Radio Markets 151-300)

Both NAB members and non-members are eligible; entries must be received by MARCH 5th at 11:59p (PT).

Find out more at ServiceToAmericaAwards.org.

« see more Net News