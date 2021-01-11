Partners With Sun Broadcasting

SUN BROADCAST GROUP (SBG) has partnered with WISEBUDDAH to offer, the LONDON based producer of sonic branding, radio imaging, and jingles, to its affiliations and network sales. SUN BROADCAST GROUP previously sold WISEBUDDAH's re-sing and custom jingle packages to radio stations.



“We are very excited to add such a high-profile radio jingle company, WISEBUDDAH, to our content offerings,” said SUN BROADCAST GROUP CDO RICH O'BRIEN. “The globally-renowned success and wide-range of packages PHIL [TOZER] and his team bring to SUN BROADCAST GROUP is a huge win for our affiliate station partners and clients.”



WISEBUDDAH Managing Director PHIL TOZER said, “This is a hugely exciting moment for us. We’re already proud to brand several radio stations across the U.S. – in CALIFORNIA and WASHINGTON through to TEXAS and NORTH CAROLINA – so to continue to grow this network under the guidance of SBG is a truly compelling prospect. We currently work alongside some of EUROPE’s most iconic, recognized stations in worldwide radio such as BBC RADIO 1, FUN RADIO, and RADIO 538, reaching tens of millions of listeners every single day, so we’re excited to build on this success throughout the U.S.”

