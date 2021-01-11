Corporate Policy

CUMULUS MEDIA's corporate directive to its talk radio hosts to stop claiming the Presidential election was stolen from President TRUMP has gotten national attention from THE WASHINGTON POST.

Reporter PAUL FARHI, quoting from an internal memo first reported by JERRY DEL COLLIANO at his INSIDE MUSIC MEDIA blog, noted that CUMULUS' EVP/Content BRIAN PHILIPS issued the edict to its hosts after WEDNESDAY's (1/6) attempted violent coup by TRUMP supporters at the CAPITOL, telling hosts including WESTWOOD ONE-syndicated conservatives MARK LEVIN, BEN SHAPIRO and DAN BONGING that, "We need to help induce national calm NOW" and that the company "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable 'paths.' If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately."

LEVIN, in particular, has been a vocal proponent of debunked election fraud theories, and called CONGRESS' certification of the electoral college vote "tyranny." On TWITTER, where he has suspended (but not terminated) his account, LEVIN did criticize the CAPITOL rioters, calling for them to be identified and charged, but he also called the election a "constitutional crisis" and said, "Our constitution was targeted and systematically attacked by the Democrat (sic) Party during this election." And in a JANUARY 5th tweet, he quote-tweeted a FEDERALIST column by JENNI WHITE on why she was joining the "DC March for TRUMP" on the 6th (the baseless allegations of election fraud), adding, "Well said."

BONGINO also spread the unsubstantiated election fraud stories, and also said that the violence at the CAPITOL riot should not be condoned, but pivoted to focusing not on the violence but on media coverage of the riot.

SHAPIRO was not among the conservatives pushing for the election to be overturned. His DAILY WIRE colleague JEREMY BOREING tweeted a response to FARHI's story, writing, "CUMULUS is not BEN's employer and hasn't told BEN jack shit about what he can or cannot say on air. Also, BEN never said the election was stolen."

CUMULUS suspended News-Talk KMJ-A/FRESNO host RAY APPLETON for comments about "hanging" news editors, and, in doing so, cited its corporate principles (NET NEWS 1/11).

