Podcast Listener Trends

At its corporate blog, WESTWOOD ONE has released some of the data from its 2021 Audioscape podcast consumer trends report, incorporating data from EDISON RESEARCH's "Share of Ear" report from third quarter 2020.

Among the highlights is that podcast listeners listen to 41% more audio than the average U.S. consumer; podcast listeners spend more time with podcasts than with any other platform, with radio in second place; the median age of podcast listeners, 34, is younger than for any other medium, 13 years younger than for AM/FM radio and decades younger than for broadcast TV; and most podcast listening is at home (60%), with 34% during the 10a-3p time period.

Read more by clicking here.

« see more Net News