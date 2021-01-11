New Lineup Announced

CUMULUS MEDIA AC KMGA (MAGIC 99.5)/ALBUQUERQUE has unveiled their new line up for the new year. As of this morning (1/11), syndicated stars BOB & SHERI have landed for mornings.

Subsequently, former morning duo DOUG & DURAN, now fly solo with their own air shifts. STEF DURAN is in for middays, followed by DOUG DUROCHER in afternoon drive, as JOHN TESH moves to evenings from middays.

KMGA OM/PD KRIS ABRAMS said, “Getting live midday and afternoon shows back on MAGIC 99.5 with great talents like STEPH and DOUG will provide the entertainment and companionship the MAGIC at-work audience craves. BOB & SHERI are one of the best morning shows around and are so very compatible with what we do on Magic. It’s a win-win-win for our listeners with this strong new weekday lineup!” ABRAMS added, “These are the right moves at the right time. MAGIC is always one of the most listened-to stations throughout the holiday season with all-CHRISTMAS music. To come right out of that with these upgrades will not only make longtime listeners happy, but will also convert a lot of new fans still listening after the holiday.”

CUMULUS/ALBUQUERQUE VP/Market Mgr. JEFF BERRY noted, “MAGIC has long been ALBUQUERQUE’s at-work station. BOB & SHERI start things off in a big way, and then STEPH and DOUG take it live all day. That creates an unmatched platform for our clients to get their message out to the MAGIC audience.”

