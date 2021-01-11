Sold

BELMA DIAZ's SAIR COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Spanish Religion KOCD (RADIO NETWORK SALVACIÓN)/OKEENE, OK to CARIANNE CARSTATER's HIGHWAY 64 RADIO, LLC for $120,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were DOT COM PLUS, LLC (WZEW/FAIRHOPE, AL, reduced power due to antenna damage from lightning strike) and INSPIRATION MEDIA, INC. (KGNW-A/BURIEN-SEATTLE, WA, reduced power at night due to variation from licensed parameters caused by adjacent new tower detuned to co-located KJR but not KGNW at the stations' VASHON ISLAND site).

Filing for Silent STAs were TELEBEEPER OF NEW MEXICO, INC. (K229CL/ALBUQUERQUE, NM, primary station terminated rebroadcast agreement) and SUN SIGNALS LLC (W273CN/WESTPORT, CT, damaged antenna).

REAL LIFE RADIO FOUNDATION, INC. has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WVYN (90.9 THE VINE)/BLUFORD, IL and W288CO/CENTRALIA, IL to PURE WORD RADIO, INC. for $185,010.

CONSOLIDATED MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WBQL-A-W288DQ (105.5 THE BULL)/CLARKSVILLE, TN to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS for $175,000.

And POWELL MEREDITH COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY has closed on the sale of K287BP/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX to CARLOS LOPEZ for $30,000. The primary station is listed as noncommercial Religion KJJF/HARLINGEN, TX.

