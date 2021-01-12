CRM Platform Changes

SUN BROADCAST GROUP is moving from using the ARC software platform for CRM to, on an interim basis, SALESFORCE, while it plans to launch its own proprietary CRM software platform in 2021.

“By building our own software for maximum efficiency and accuracy, we can control our most valuable asset, which is our data and our customers’ data,” said SBG Pres. WARREN FRIEDLAND. “We are a full-service network, committed to providing the best software solution possible, and the way to do that is to build it ourselves.”

COO DANNO WOLKOFF added, “We value our relationships with our partners and will continue to provide our expertise in negotiating and evaluating barter deals and the value to network lineups using the best solution possible. We will be the first radio network to build and own our own software, continuing SUN’s position as the market leader.”

