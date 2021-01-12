C-Suite Changes

With the closing of the sale of UNIVISION to FORGELIGHT and SEARCHLIGHT, the company's new CEO, WADE DAVIS, has announced several changes to the company's executive team.

The new appointments include VIACOMCBS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL Pres./Streaming and Studios PIERLUIGI GAZZOLO as Pres./Chief Transformation Officer; TELEMUNDO NETWORKS Pres. LUIS SILBERWASSER as Pres./UNIVISION Television Networks Group; WARNERMEDIA Pres/Advertising Sales DONNA SPECIALE as PRes./Advertising Sales and Marketing; UNIVISION SVP/Content Distribution FRIDAY ABERNETHY as EVP/Content Distribution and Partnerships; UNIVISION CFO/SVP of Corporate Strategy ADAM SHIPPEE as EVP/Corporate Development, Strategy and Transformation; and attorney AMY TENBRINK as EVP/Associate General Counsel, Revenue/Business Development, also serving as Interim Co-General Counsel with GLENN DRYFOOS. Exiting the company are Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer JONATHAN SCHWARTZ, who will serve as a senior advisor during the transition; Pres./Distribution HENRY AHN; and Pres./Advertising Sales and Marketing STEVE MANDALA.

DAVIS said, “Today begins a transformation for UNIVISION. One that will see us accelerate our position as the leading U.S. Hispanic media company as we launch new products and services that will drive value for our U.S. Hispanic audience and for our advertising and distribution partners, who want to reach and engage with this critical audience. Achieving our objectives will require new ways of working together, diversity of perspectives and in some cases new talent and skillsets. We began the evolution of our team with the appointment of world class leaders to our board of directors to bring together skillsets and diversity that UNIVISION has never had at the board level. Today we are announcing a new, industry leading executive leadership team that exemplifies the traits of innovation, collaboration, inclusivity and accountability that will be central to our transformation. Each of these leaders understand the need to optimize UNIVISION’s core businesses to meet its audience where they are and evolve its content, platforms and products to reach the market in new ways.”

