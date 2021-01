Jane's Addiction

ARTIST GROUP INTERNATIONAL has signed JANE'S ADDICTION featuring PERRY FARRELL, DAVE NAVARRO, CHRIS CHANEY, and STEPHEN PERKINS. AGI will also represent PERRY FARRELL and all of his solo endeavors.

MICHAEL ARFIN and MARSHA VLASIC are the responsible agents for the deal with the NEW YORK-based entertainment agency.

