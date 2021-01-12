Happy 40th Anniversary Matty Siegel!

40 years ago this morning, MATT SIEGEL signed on and plugged in to wake up BOSTON on WXKS (KISS 108) and the legend of MATTY IN THE MORNING was born. 40 years later, he's still there!

There are all kinds of celebrations planned, and at ALL ACCESS we're proud to shine the spotlight on MATTY as this week's POWER PLAYER.

He reflects on a career blessed with MARCONI AWARDS (plural) a HALL OF FAME nod and working with the likes of fellow legends SUNNY JOE WHITE and STEVE RIVERS.

Read the POWER PLAYER profile here.

« see more Net News