Lisa Chelenza

“GOMEZ & LISA” co-host LISA CHELENZA is leaving the GALAXY MEDIA COMPANY Classic Rock WTKS (TK99)/SYRACUSE, NY, radio show after 16 years. She joined the team in 2004 as part of the “GOMEZ and DAV E in the Morning” show. She was promoted to co-host in 2015 and the show was renamed “GOMEZ and LISA in the Morning."

Over her career, LISA participated in numerous charity events, introduced national headliners at events like TASTE OF SYRACUSE and put smiles on the faces of her listeners across all of CENTRAL NEW YORK. FRIDAY, JANUARY 15th will be her last day as co-host. She will continue to be a voice on GALAXY radio station promos and commercials in the future.

Commented GALAXY MEDIA President/CEO ED LEVINE, “LISA has been with GALAXY for 16 years and has been a crucial element in the tremendous success we’ve had over that time. I want to thank her for her many contributions over the years and wish her nothing but love and happiness.”

Added CHELENZA, “The recent death of my father and news of more grandchildren on the way has caused me to reevaluate my life goals and priorities. My family needs me, and I must give them my full attention and energy. It has been an honor to work alongside so many talented broadcasters, producers and media professionals during my time at GALAXY, many of whom have become dear friends and my second family.

"I would like to thank my partner GLENN "GOMEZ" ADAMS for making each day a pleasure and making me laugh every day, with special heartfelt thanks to ED and PAM LEVINE for their friendship, support and leadership during my sixteen years at GALAXY MEDIA and treating us like family. It is with warmest wishes for your continued success that I do not say good-bye, but 'So long for now.'"

« see more Net News