Jones, Siddiq

RADIO ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1)/HOUSTON has added comedian ALI SIDDIQ to the "FUNKY LARRY JONES" afternoon drive show 2-7p (CT).

SIDDIQ said, "My philosophy is that happiness is laughter, laughter is comedy, and comedy is therapy."

JONES added, “ALI and I have been friends for many years exchanging stories of life experiences while laughing at the ups and downs. I’m really excited for HOUSTON to hear the love and chemistry we share every weekday afternoon.”

OM TERRI THOMAS said, “The energy of ALI and FUNKY LARRY is like the sound of the dominos table at a family reunion. The perfect mix of funny, family, and fun.”

VP/GM PAM MCKAY added, "ALI has always been like family to RADIO ONE and we’re so excited that he can officially call MAJIC 102.1 home.”

SIDDIQ produces the annual JIVE TURKEY COMEDY JAM at the HOUSTON IMPROV which produces donations for local nonprofit organizations.

He has either toured or worked alongside D.L. HUGHLEY, BILL BELLAMY, CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER J. ANTHONY BROWN, MIKE EPPS, RICKEY SMILEY, KEVIN HART and many others. SIDDIQ has also appeared on many television networks including BET, NBC, HBO, COMEDY CENTRAL, and TV ONE.

« back to Net News