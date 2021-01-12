Bones

iHEARTMEDIA Country WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, AL adds the company’s syndicated “BOBBY BONES SHOW” in nights (7p-midnight).

He succeeds MASON BLACK, who departed in DECEMBER as part of the company’s reduction in force (NET NEWS 12/4/20). BLACK had also been the cluster’s Digital Content Dir.

WDRM welcomes @bobbybonesshow and @mrBobbyBones to the airwaves! Listen every weeknight from 7pm to Midnight starting tonight! pic.twitter.com/M6XHkQBlwU — 102.1 WDRM (@WDRMRadio) January 11, 2021

