WDRM/Huntsville Adds ‘Bobby Bones Show’ In Nights
January 12, 2021 at 3:46 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Country WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, AL adds the company’s syndicated “BOBBY BONES SHOW” in nights (7p-midnight).
He succeeds MASON BLACK, who departed in DECEMBER as part of the company’s reduction in force (NET NEWS 12/4/20). BLACK had also been the cluster’s Digital Content Dir.
WDRM welcomes @bobbybonesshow and @mrBobbyBones to the airwaves! Listen every weeknight from 7pm to Midnight starting tonight! pic.twitter.com/M6XHkQBlwU— 102.1 WDRM (@WDRMRadio) January 11, 2021