A new study commissioned by ENTERCOM from ALTER AGENTS and IMMERSION, being unveiled at the virtual CES 2012, contends that audio content's immersive nature is more engaging with audiences than other media. The study tracked immersion, defined as "a scientific measure of emotional connection and attention," and found that audio ranked highest in the test, scoring 57 out of a possible 100.

In addition, the study found that consumers watch or listen to seven different media platforms in a given week; a third of over-the-air broadcast listeners took action after hearing an ad or host endorsement on an audio show; and local audio content and host trust are the largest influencers of listenership and build the highest consumer engagement levels.

"In an uncertain world, and a cluttered media environment, people are seeking new experiences and looking for mediums that provide trust and certainty," said ENTERCOM SVP/Research and Insights IDIL CAKIM. "Our study found that audio not only captures attention and moves people on an emotional level, but also inspires action through a sense of community and belonging."

