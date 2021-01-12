Rider

RIDER adds CUMULUS Rocker KDVV (V100)/TOPEKA to his radio imaging clientele.

OM AMBER LEE said, "Quite simply, I love RIDER'S range. He has the big, ballsy delivery that I was looking for on V100. Plus from humor to heartfelt I really hear all of that emotion when I listen to him."

"I spent 15 plus years as a rock radio morning host so I have lived, eaten and breathed the culture of rock. Hell, name another imaging guy who played guitar with the FOO FIGHTERS? Bet ya can't! " RIDER said.

To see if RIDER is available in your market reach out to NATE ZEITZ at CESD. Listen to his reels here.

