Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS' RUSSELL DICKERSON, who earned 36 new MEDIABASE adds with his new single, "Home Sweet," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. The song currently has 40 stations on board. It is the first time either the artist or the label has earned most-added status.

Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS Pres. NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN, Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY and Coord./Promotion HOPE GARRISON.

