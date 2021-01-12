-
Russell Dickerson Is Most-Added With 'Home Sweet'
January 12, 2021 at 6:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS' RUSSELL DICKERSON, who earned 36 new MEDIABASE adds with his new single, "Home Sweet," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. The song currently has 40 stations on board. It is the first time either the artist or the label has earned most-added status.
Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS Pres. NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN, Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY and Coord./Promotion HOPE GARRISON.
ð ð«ð ð«ð ð« #HOMESWEET # 1 MOST ADDED! THANK YOU COUNTRY RADIO! pic.twitter.com/85kRGCXFF1— Russell Dickerson (@russelled) January 12, 2021